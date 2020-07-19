Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Detectives are actively investigating an early evening shooting that left a Winn Parish juvenile fighting for his life according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
On Saturday evening July 18 at approximately 5:53pm, NatCom 911 Center received a 911 call from a stranded motorist reporting that he was transporting a male suffering from a gunshot to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center when his vehicle ran out of gas near La. Hwy 1 and Rapides Drive in Natchitoches requesting assistance.
Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division, Natchitoches Police Department and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene.
Responding units arrived on scene and learned that a 17-year-old Winn Parish juvenile was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest as a result of a shooting in the parking lot of Natchez Place Apartments, located in the 100 block of La. Hwy 119 in Natchez, La.
Deputies along with Sheriff Stuart Wright and detectives assigned to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to the crime scene.
A heavy law enforcement presence arrived on scene taping the crime scene area off.
Detectives processed the crime scene, gathered evidence and while speaking with witnesses learned that a 2014-2016 black Toyota Camry passenger car was involved and fled the area shortly after the shooting.
A law enforcement message was issued to local and surrounding agencies to BOLO for the vehicle possibly traveling to the Rapides Parish area.
The victim was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and airlifted to LSU Health Trauma Center, Shreveport in serious condition.
Detectives at this hour are still actively investigating the shooting interviewing witnesses according to Criminal Investigations Division Major Reginald Turner.
Detectives say the juvenile was allegedly visiting friends in Natchez for a barbeque just prior to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.
If you have any information contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-352-6432, Case Agent: Lt. Jonathan Byles, Captain Darrel Winder or Major Reginald Turner at 318-352-6432 or 318-357-7830.