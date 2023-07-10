SHREVEPORT, La. - On Thursday, Shreveport police were called to an assault and battery call in the 1200 block of Oakland Street.
Officers were met with two male family members that had been in a fight.
It was determined that William Cooper, 21, cut the victim in the face.
While police were speaking to Cooper, he used a taser on an officer. The officer was able to defend himself and took Cooper into custody.
Cooper was charged with one count of felony battery on a police officer, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of simple battery regarding the initial offense.
The officer is expected to recover.