BENTON, La. - Benton High School’s next two football games have been canceled out of an abundance of caution due to possible COVID exposure not related to the athletic program.
In a news release, the school system says Friday’s home game against Byrd and the Nov. 6 away game against Southwood will not be played.
Coaches and administrators at those two schools have been notified.
As in all cases of possible COVID exposure, Bossier schools continues to work closely with the Office of Public Health to ensure state protocols are followed.