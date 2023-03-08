BATON ROUGE, La.- The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education wants to increase teacher pay by $2,000.
BESE submitted its MFP Proposal Wednesday. The MFP Proposal is the funding formula for Louisiana schools.
Their proposal would give teachers a $2,000 raise as well as certain teachers a $1,000 stipend. The stipend would apply to teachers who are in a critical shortage area, rated highly effective, working in high needs schools and/or those working as part of the teacher leadership team.
Despite marginal increases in years past, like the one proposed by BESE, Louisiana continues to fall behind the Southern Regional average for teacher salaries. Last year the gap was roughly $3,500, but Louisiana has fallen further behind since last year.