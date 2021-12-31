LOS ANGELES - Beloved actress and American icon Betty White has died at age 99 Friday, according to a report by TMZ and People.
White was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17. Betty White, the comedic actress whose career spanned more than 80 years and who seemed to bring a smile to anyone’s face just by the mention of her name, has died, according to reports from TMZ and People.
White’s two most famous roles were on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and “The Golden Girls” between 1985 and 1992. She continued acting into her late 90s.
We'll keep you posted as this story develops.