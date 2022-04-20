BATON ROUGE, La. - A bill that would double what retired public school teachers could earn if they return to the classroom breezed through the House Retirement Committee on Wednesday.
"We have to do something," said Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, sponsor of the legislation.
"When we use the term critical shortage we are in a critical shortage," Edmonds said. "And we will not like what the results will be if we don't do something."
Under current rules, retired teachers who go back to work can earn 25% of their final average compensation, which officials say is slightly higher than the annual benefits they are collecting.
The bill would boost that cap to 50%.
About 26,000 former teachers could take advantage of the change if it becomes law, according to the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana.
