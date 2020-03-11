MARSHALL, Texas --
On Wednesday 03/11/2020 Harrison County Dispatch received a call of a vehicle running on HWY 59 South/ North bound lane at the Sabine River bridge. The vehicle was said to be idling with a strap tied to the receiver hitch and the strap hanging over the side of the bridge.
Harrison County patrol deputies and Investigators responded to the scene. HCSO notified the Texas Game wardens and requested them to scan the river for possible remains. Texas Game Wardens, using a side scan sonar system were able to locate and recover the deceased body of Nicolas Gaona Vargas 32 of Marshall.
Nicolas was said to have arrived at work this morning on Page Rd. in Longview. He scanned in at 5:30 am and then told a co- worker to let the boss know he had to run back home. At approx. 6:30 this morning Nicolas sent a text message to a family member. This was the last known contact with Nicolas.
This investigation is ongoing. Time of death was pronounced by JP Watkins and an autopsy was ordered. The deceased will be transported to Forensic Medical Management services in Tyler, Texas for the autopsy.