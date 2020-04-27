Cars wrapped around the parking lot at First Bossier Monday along Texas Avenue embracing a new way of fellowship.
Church employees held out signs and handed out treats while guests drove around to say hello and catch up.
Pastor Brad Jurkovich said during these unique times, they had to think outside the box.
"I think it's a way for people to look each other in the eyes as a church family. We're still here, God is good and we're going to get through this. Many of our members are healthcare workers, we want to be able to tell them thank you and we're praying for you,” said Pastor Jurkovich.
During the drive thru fellowship, staff members were taking down folks favorite bible verses. Pastor Jurkovich said they plan on writing those versus on the floor in the worship center that is being remodeled.