BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Bossier City man identified by police as the shooter in a homicide this month was arrested Tuesday in Texas.
Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30, of Bossier City, was arrested for second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old LaMarcus Stewart of Bossier City.
Stewart was shot on July 8 at a home in the 600 block of Yarbrough Street. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment. He died earlier this week, Bossier City police said.
An arrest warrant was then issued for Dunkentell. He was apprehended around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in Dallas County, Texas.
Tuesday afternoon, Bossier City police detectives, with the help of the BCPD Special Operations Services team, searched a location in the 2300 block of Barksdale Boulevard in connection to the case.
Dunkentell will be extradited to Louisiana and booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility.