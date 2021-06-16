BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Two Bossier City police officers and a Good Samaritan were recognized Tuesday by the Bossier City Council for their efforts to save a woman from jumping off a bridge.
District 3 Councilman Don Williams, Council President David Montgomery and Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker presented life saving awards to Bossier City Police Cpl. Matthew Bragg and Rawlis Leslie. Police Chief Shane McWilliams accepted the award for Officer Brandon Bailey who was unable to attend the meeting.
The awards recognized the men's "swift and courageous actions" on June 1 that saved a woman who was about to jump off the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge. They did so without regard for their own safety.
Bragg was the first on the scene and grabbed the woman as she took off her shoes and prepared to jump from the other side of the ledge. Bailey arrived and helped Bragg hold onto the woman as they waited for other units to arrive.
But instead of other officers it was Leslie who drove up on the scene, jumped out of his truck and went over the grabbed the woman's legs, which enabled the three to get her back to safety.