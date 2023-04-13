Bossier City, LA - In a momentous achievement for Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), 18 engineering students have punched their tickets to a national competition. These students displayed their talent and innovation in various projects in a statewide SkillsUSA contest held in Alexandria last week. A total of 35 students from BPCC brought home medals, with 18 of them being gold. Those gold medalists now qualify for competition on the national stage.
One particular team of engineering students left no stone unturned to showcase their skills in mechanical engineering and coding. The team created an automatic pet feeder that could make the lives of pet owners easier. Rezq Alawdi, one of the members of the team, explained the invention, "Dogs, cats, it doesn’t matter, without being around. So, you can set up time intervals and it will open and close at certain times of day, and you don’t even have to be around it. And it’s safe too because it’s only 12 volts, so it’s basically safe."
This accomplishment has not gone unnoticed, and the students have received praise and admiration from their professors and peers. June Schneider, a professor and the director of the engineering program, will take her gold medalists to a the SkillsUSA national competition that will take place in Atlanta in June. So, the students will have another opportunity to show their stuff and potentially grab gold.