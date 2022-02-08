BENTON, La. -- Bossier sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in looking for the missing teenager who was last seen on her school campus.
Deputies say Mariah Venious, 15, was last seen Monday on the Bossier High School campus around noon. She is reported to have received a hall pass from her teacher to go to the office, but she never showed up.
Mariah was seen on school surveillance cameras wearing light-colored blue jeans, a blue shirt and a dark-colored jacket. Mariah has friends in Bossier City and Shreveport but is believed to be in the Shreveport area.
Mariah is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the Bossier Sheriff's Office at (418) 965-2203.