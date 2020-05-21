SHREVEPORT, La. - Relief is on the way for Shreveport small businesses. The city and SUSLA created a Safe Reopening Fund to offer assistance as businesses begin to open.
Shreveport's Department of Community Development will make an initial $100,000 available in forgivable micro-loans to small businesses.
Those loans are $500 each, which means 200 small businesses in the city will get some help.
"We want to ease the burden and incentive safe reopening practices," said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
The loan is meant to pay for PPE as small businesses begin to reopen. The city is offering loan forgiveness after 90 days if businesses meet basic requirements that includes following safe reopening guidelines.
To qualify, businesses must have no more than five employees, receive less than $2.5 million in annual revenue, and did not receive federal support such as the Paycheck Protection Program or an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
"The folks who are in the gravest danger, jobs are most vulnerable, businesses have been quickest to fall off and slowest to come back," said director of economic development Brandon Fail. "And who now face the greatest added expense of reopening, and the expenses of reopening are significant."