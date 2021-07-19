SHREVEPORT, La. – Caddo commissioners during a work session Monday narrowly voted to advance a mask mandate to Thursday’s regular meeting.
Commissioners voted 6 to 5 on the proposal introduced by commission President L.B. Johnson, who said elected officials sometimes have to take positions their constituents don’t like. But with COVID-19 positivity numbers going up, Johnson said it’s a position they should take.
Voting in favor were commissioners Roy Burrell, Lynn Cawthorne, Ken Epperson, Stormy Gage-Watts, Steven Jackson and Johnson. Voting against were John Atkins, Mario Chavez, Todd Hopkins, Ed Lazarus and Jim Taliaferro. John-Paul Young was absent.
If approved Thursday, Johnson said he would talk to the Shreveport City Council about doing the same. That’s because Caddo’s ordinance would only be enforceable in areas outside of Shreveport and other municipalities in the parish.
The ordinance would exclude more people in the parish than it includes, Lazarus said.
He said it would affect his district the most, which includes Keithville. Since it’s not an incorporated municipality then it would fall under the Caddo mandate.
Lazarus also said he was concerned about the impact to churches in rural areas, pointing out that every communication he’s received about the ordinance has been in opposition.
Jackson reminded the panel that months ago health care officials cautioned there would be flare-ups with COVID-19. But that was met with resistance, skepticism and “ugliness at times.”
Jackson encouraged commissioners to make their decision on advancing the ordinance based on “principal not politics” because matters of public health should always be taken seriously.
Gage-Watts also supported the ordinance, sharing she lost a brother to COVID-19 despite his adherence to safety protocols. “But those around him didn’t,” she said.
Atkins said he supports positive measures regarding COVID-19 education but he is opposed to mask mandates. Citizens are wise enough to make their own decisions on personal health care, he added.
Even Hopkins, a COVID-19 survivor who spent 18 days on a ventilator, said he has no problem with people wearing masks or getting vaccinated.
“That’s their choice,” he said. But Hopkins is not for mandating mask wearing and fining violators. “That’s not the government’s job.”
The emergency ordinance, as proposed, would affect businesses with 50 or more indoor occupants, and that includes employees and patrons.
Exempted would be children under the age of 2, public safety personnel, those with medical conditions that make wearing masks unsafe, outdoor areas where six feet of social distancing is possible and family members in the same household.
The proposed ordinance states the sheriff’s office is authorized to enforce the order, with violators facing fines of $250 for the first violation.