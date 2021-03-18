SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish man died Thursday morning when Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies went to the wrong home to make an arrest.
It happened at a home in the 14,000 block of Pecan Road in the far southwest part of the parish.
A family member told KTBS News deputies showed up to arrest Brian Walls, 43, but entered the trailer where his father, William Walls, 70, lived.
Sheriff Steve Prator said a man living the trailer (William Walls) died from a medical emergency.
Prator, reached by phone in Baton Rouge, said the deputies involved were writing reports and he did not have a lot of details.
The family member also told KTBS that William Walls was on the phone with another son when deputies attempted to make the arrest. She said the phone was dropped and there was of "screaming on the other end."
Brian Walls has a lengthy crime past dating back to 1999 with at least 15 arrest. The warrant being served Thursday was for in state fugitive.
The sheriff's office has not release a statement on the arrest.