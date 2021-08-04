On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Education released the first large-scale snapshot of student performance in nearly two years.
The information released Wednesday provides the student performance indicators in English, math, science and social studies in a manner that allows school systems to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on student achievement. Prior to the spring administration of the LEAP 2025 test, the latest student performance on standardized testing was in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic closed school buildings in March 2020 and caused a shift to virtual learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year and a hybrid schedule for thousands of students for the 2020-2021 school year.
Caddo saw a 5-percentage point decline across all subjects in elementary and middle school grades and a 4-percentage point decline at the high school level across all tested subjects. Caddo’s student performance declines were similar to or less than declines seen statewide including in some of Louisiana’s largest school systems including Jefferson (5-point decline), East Baton Rouge (6-point decline) and Orleans (6-point decline).
“Over the last year our district has worked to develop holistic strategies to address student achievement in ways that we know are the most effective,” said Dr. T. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools. “Today’s release is the latest data point to highlight the urgency we all must have in getting our students back to in-person learning and prioritizing our district funding to immediately address the work ahead of us to accelerate learning and provide the highest-quality instruction.”
The data affirms a large number of students lost ground across English, math, science and social studies content areas as a result of the pandemic. Across Louisiana, LEAP 2025 data indicated student achievement was greatly impacted by the amount of time students spent learning virtually with in-person learning accounting for increased student performance. Echoing statewide trends, Caddo’s greatest losses in student achievement were seen with economically disadvantaged students, students of color and students with disabilities.
In anticipation of the LEAP 2025 results and using individual student performance data collected throughout the school year, Caddo unveiled in April its Accelerate Caddo plan. The plan, which is supported by federal stimulus dollars, doubled the amount of time students in targeted grades will receive daily math instruction, provides tailored teacher training to address literacy and builds on proven strategies with classroom technology to provide real-time, data-driven instruction designed to immediately address individual student learning needs.
Additionally, Accelerate Caddo recognizes and rewards the single greatest factor to student achievement: quality teachers. The plan provides sizable incentives for educators to teach in middle school and early high school math, areas that national trends have shown to account for greater teacher shortages.
“We know that the effects of COVID-19 on education will be felt for a long time to come; however, I am proud our district has been forward-thinking in anticipating where our students would decline and how best we could build them back up,” Dr. Goree said. “Accelerate Caddo provides what our students need, what our teachers need and what our community needs in order to provide the best education to every child.”
That charge could not wait until a new school year as Dr. Goree announced accelerated summer learning opportunities for students across the district. In June and July, more than 4,600 students participated in these immersive programs led by certified teachers. In addition, the district trained more than 1,800 teachers in expertly developed, student-specific strategies to drive learning.
“This data puts a spotlight on the importance of equity work to allow each student to reach their greatest potential,” Dr. Goree said. “Every child lost an educational opportunity in this pandemic and some of our most in-need children lost the most. From our district’s strategic plan to initiatives like Accelerate Caddo, we recognize and deeply understand that we have challenging work ahead to address these declines, but we are absolutely ready to do so with some of the best teachers and leaders around.”
In addressing the needs of the whole child, Dr. Goree noted the isolation, quarantines and difficulties of the past year showed the district the importance of mental health in a profound way. This year Caddo will launch a top-rated social-emotional learning platform across district campuses to focus on student wellness. Mental health services have also been expanded for students and staff.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but we continue to learn so much about the resilience of our students, staff and our community,” Dr. Goree said. “We are entering our third school year of this pandemic knowing much more about the virus as well as how to provide a high-quality education while practicing mitigation strategies. It is time to get students back in school, in-person and prepare to tackle the needs of our students head-on.”