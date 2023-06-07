SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish School Board member may lose their seat.
The Caddo District Attorney has filed a lawsuit against Barbara Smith-Iverson, the representative of District Seven. The suit claims Smith-Iverson does not live in the district she represents, and according to Louisiana law, the seat is vacant.
Iverson won her seat in December of 2022. Former challenger for the District Seven seat, Linda Raspberry-Smith, submitted a written complaint urging the District Attorney to investigate allegations that Smith-Iverson did not live in the home she identified in a November 2021 Notice of Candidacy form.
The property on Greenwood Road is not zoned for residential use, but for warehouses, self-storages, and other non-nuisance manufacturers. Smith-Iverson has owned this home since September 2000.
Shreveport Property Standards investigated the home in May 2023 and found it in a state of disrepair with a hole in the roof and boarded windows. They found that no one was living in the home.
The suit alleges that Smith-Iverson leases an apartment in Bossier Parish under a different name.
Louisiana law says if a school board member moves their domicile out of the district that they represent, their seat shall be declared vacant.
When asked for a comment, Smith-Iverson said she knows nothing about the lawsuit. She is scheduled address allegations in court June 21st, 2023.