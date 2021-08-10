SHREVEPORT, La - A man who was caught breaking into vehicles in south Shreveport is in custody this morning after fleeing from deputies and crashing his vehicle into a residence, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Neighbors in the Deep Woods subdivision reported seeing a man with a backpack pulling door handles on several vehicles on Amblewood Lane just before 1 a.m. this morning. When the man realized he had been spotted by one of the residents, he fled in a Chevy Silverado, which was later determined to be stolen.
Deputies responded immediately and spotted the vehicle as it left the neighborhood at a high rate of speed. They attempted to stop the driver, but he refused, turning onto Pennine Court where he lost control, struck two vehicles, and crashed into a residence.
Jaden Kyle Bell, 20, of Keithville, was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center for simple burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and aggravated flight from an officer.
Deputies who assisted with the arrest were Deputy Dianna Evans, Cpl. Jack Anderson, and Sgt. Steve Douglas.