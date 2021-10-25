About Dr. Loy
Dr. Brienne Loy is the Regional Medical Director of the Houston Market with over 16 years of experience as a board-certified physician in Family Medicine. She attended the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and completed her residency at St. Mary’s Family Medicine in Grand Junction, Colorado. Dr. Loy’s passion for practicing medicine stemmed from her early childhood in rural Arkansas, where she first noticed that quality primary care wasn’t available to everyone. Since then she has remained committed to providing underserved communities with quality healthcare that’s completely focused on a patients’ needs. That is why she decided to join CenterWell because she felt that the approach to senior-focused care worked hand in hand with a Care Team to address all factors of a patient’s healthcare journey. Dr. Loy believes that a healthy patient-physician relationship begins with communication, which is why she invests her time in getting to know her patients and their families. She is able to listen to all of a patient’s healthcare goals and then educates those involved on how to make well-informed healthcare decisions. Outside the office, Dr. Loy enjoys traveling to new cities, as well as working out and spending quality time with her husband and 2 dogs.
Contact Information
5104 Harrisburg Boulevard, Suite 800
Houston, TX 77011
832-753-5219