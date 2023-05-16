IDA, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Caddo Fire District 8 and North Caddo Ambulance after a 911 call of a large tree falling onto a residence, trapping two small children inside.
The accident happened in Ida, on the 7000 block of Ida Boy Scout Road just before midnight when high winds and rain knocked down a tree that covered a home.
Deputies say just before they arrived, the mother of the two children, ages 2 and 4, had already removed the children from the house. No one was injured in the accident.
Deputies say the family was able to stay in a motel in Atlanta, Texas for the night.