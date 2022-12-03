FILE - Visitors stand in front of the illuminated Christmas tree at the Winter Wonder and Christmas Market on the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 25, 2022. In cities across Europe, officials are wrestling with a choice this Christmas. Dim lighting plans to send a message of energy conservation and solidarity with citizens squeezed by both higher energy costs and inflation or let the lights blaze in a message of defiance after two years of pandemic-suppressed Christmas seasons, creating a mood that retailers hope loosen holiday purses.