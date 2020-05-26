MANSFIELD, La. -- The city of Mansfield on Tuesday lifted the curfew that's been in place since shortly after the statewide stay-at-home orders were put in place in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And as another sign of business getting back to normal, city officials also remind water customers that delinquent payers face cutoff in June.
According to the city's Facebook page, late fees will be added to past due accounts. Those who are behind in payments are encouraged to make a payment as soon as possible to avoid incurring a cutoff fee and service disconnection.