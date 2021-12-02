CLOUTIERVILLE, La. -- A Cloutierville man who was already on parole is back in jail after he led Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies and state troopers on a 22-mile pursuit early this morning, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday in a news release.
The chase started on Highway 1 near Montrose when Deputy B. Keyser caught the driver of a 2003 Mercury Sable driving recklessly and going 80 mpg in a 44 mph speed zone. As the pursuit got underway, deputies reported seeing the driver thrown items out of the car.
Deputies stayed behind the driver through numerous twists and turns on Natchitoches roadways, but they finally got him stopped on Highway 1 just north of Cloutierville after spike strips were deployed.
The driver, Kevin Raphiel Jr., 36, of Cloutierville, was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Raphiel is held without bond. A parole violation hold also is pending.