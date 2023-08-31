GRAMBLING, La. - Ten Grambling State University students have been announced as recipients of $10,000 scholarships from the BeyGood Foundation, founded by famous artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
The singer, songwriter, and businesswoman best known by her first name — Beyoncé — is currently in the midst of her “Renaissance tour” and announced earlier this summer that she had committed to donating $1 million to higher education efforts through her BeyGood Foundation's Renaissance Scholars program.
That program presented 100 students from 10 different schools a $10,000 scholarship.
Since the BeyGOOD initiative was founded in 2013, it has undertaken various philanthropic endeavors in the U.S. and worldwide, including providing aid to communities affected by natural disasters, promoting education and supporting programs that address issues such as housing scarcity and mental health. It has also provided grants to small, Black-owned businesses — a focus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"From scholarships to the water crisis in Burundi, to helping families during Hurricane Harvey in my hometown, Houston, it has been beyond fulfilling to be of service," Beyoncé said in a news release. "Now as a foundation, we will continue the work of engaging partners through innovative programs to impact even more people."
The 10 Grambling State students who were awarded Renaissance scholarships are as follows:
Sha’Cyla Allen, a sophomore Criminal Justice major from Forrest City, Arkansas, who holds a 3.53 grade point average (GPA).
“After I obtain my bachelor's degree at Grambling State University, I plan to further my education and enroll in law school to become a criminal defense attorney,” Allen said of her career goals.
Ariel Box, a senior Criminal Justice Paralegal concentration major from Denver who has a 4.0 GPA.
Box said her career goal is to become an attorney.
Jordan Braithwaite, a senior History major with a concentration in Law and Society from St. Louis who has a GPA of 4.0.
" I want to become an attorney to advocate for the betterment of marginalized communities of color,” Braithwaite said of her career goals.
Cira JeFaye Commenia, a junior Business Management and Marketing major from Grambling, Louisiana who holds a 3.95 GPA.
“I plan to work as a marketing analyst. I also want to become an entrepreneur. I would like to start my own business as well as a nonprofit organization. I hope to be able to support children in low-income neighborhoods as well as young parents,” Commenia said of her career goals.
Iyanuoluwa Fagbamila, a sophomore Nursing major from Lagos, Nigeria, who has a GPA of 4.0.
“I plan to have an advanced degree in my course of study and to become a nurse that provides optimal patient care,” Fagbamila said of her career goal.
Bennie Ferguson, III, a sophomore Computer Science and Cybersecurity double major from Homer, Louisiana who holds a GPA of 3.86.
“My career goal is to leverage my passion for technology to pioneer innovative solutions that enhance digital security and privacy on a global scale. I aspire to contribute to a safer and more interconnected world by developing cutting-edge technologies and promoting cybersecurity awareness,” Ferguson said.
Dalton Hogue Jr., a senior Criminal Justice major from Farmerville, La. who has a 3.66 GPA.
“My career goal is utilizing my degree in the Criminal Justice field,” Hogue said.
Derick Hollanders, a sophomore Accounting and Computer Information Systems major from Grambling, Louisiana, who has a GPA of 3.73.
Jalani Patterson, a senior Business Management major from Dallas who has a GPA of 3.50.
“I want to invest into real estate and later become a broker,” Patterson said of her career goals.
Kaitlin Wiley, a senior Biology major from Grambling, Louisiana, who holds a GPA of 3.99.
“After receiving my degree in May, I have been accepted into medical school at VCOM in Monroe, Louisiana, to pursue a career as an Osteopathic Sports Medicine Doctor. Once I become a doctor, I plan on working for a major athletic team,” Wiley said of her career goals.