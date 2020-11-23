SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La -
Families, couples, and friends can extend their holiday fun outside of the living room by partaking in these 10 events and activities in Shreveport-Bossier on Thanksgiving weekend
You don’t have to ditch your Thanksgiving traditions, but you can spice it up a bit in Shreveport-Bossier with live music, activities, events, and food without the hassle of cleanup. Whether you're the family that runs a 5K on Thanksgiving morning or the family that sips mimosas until the big dinner is ready, here's 10 reasons to spend Thanksgiving weekend in Shreveport-Bossier:
1. Casino-Hop around Shreveport-Bossier like a pro.
Shreveport-Bossier casinos never sleep. Get the Vegas experience with Louisiana flair 24/7. Choose from one of five riverboat casinos and a racino to receive Southern hospitality, great amenities, and pulse-pounding gaming excitement...or leave it up to chance. Click here for a full list of casinos in Shreveport-Bossier.
2. Run Sportspectrum’s 33rd Annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving morning.
The 33rd Annual Turkey Trot 5K is a Shreveport tradition that will not be broken this year. This year’s race is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 26 and will begin at Stoner Boat Launch along Clyde Fant Parkway. Entry fees range from $15-$35. Click here to purchase tickets.
3. Rockets Over the Red and Mudbug Market is happening in downtown Shreveport.
Families, couples, friends and more can gather on the riverfront in downtown Shreveport to experience holiday cheer, a shopping market, food trucks, a fireworks show on Nov. 27-28 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. Click here for more details.
4. Enjoy live music, good drinks and bar food at Bear’s on Thanksgiving Eve.
Bear's is a bar located on Fairfield Avenue near downtown Shreveport. This popular hangout is perfect for beer and cocktails, food and live music. On Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8:30 p.m., singer-songwriter T. D. McMurry will take the stage on Bear’s patio to soothe everyone with melodies throughout the night. Click here for more details.
5. Here’s four ongoing Christmas events that open on Thanksgiving weekend:
1. Sno-Port at Sci-Port Discovery Center, Nov. 27-Jan. 31
Families can enjoy interactive, STEM-based, winter-themed learning activities, including ice fishing, igloo brick-building, make-a-flake, snowball castle, icicle forest, snow-mazing, let it blow and more. Tickets are $5-$20. Click here to purchase tickets.
2. BELIEVE! The Magic of Christmas opens at Shreveport Aquarium, Nov. 27– Dec. 23
Families can dive into a trail of Santa’s clues and riddles with a magic motion-activated wand that transforms the typical underwater experience into a supernatural one. This interactive experience will have everyone believing in the magic of Christmas! Tickets are $5-$25. Click here to purchase tickets.
3. Christmas in Roseland at American Rose Center, Nov. 27–Dec. 23
The American Rose Center will transform into a whimsical holiday wonderland that features local performances, vendors, thousands of twinkling lights, giant Christmas cards, nightly entertainment, train rides, photos with Santa and more. Tickets are $5-$20. Click here to purchase tickets.
4. Boardwalk Blizzard at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets, Nov. 27-Jan. 2
The Boardwalk Blizzard consists of a snow-blowing machine that disperses artificial snowflakes at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets. The fountain is located at the main entrance near The GAP Factory store. The machines run for about 5-7 minutes throughout the day, making the perfect Instagrammable winter photo op. Click here for more details.
6. Fill up on food truck cuisine and fall foliage at R.W. Norton Art Gallery.
By Sunday, Nov. 29 you’ll be tired of turkey leftovers. Visit the R. W. Norton Art Gallery to eat up some of your favorite Shreveport-Bossier food truck meals in the garden area. Ono Hawaiian Grill and Hot Dawg Hut will be present. Admission is free. Click here for more information.
7. Participate in the First-Ever Thanksgiving Eve Pub Crawl in downtown Shreveport.
Before you stuff yourself with turkey and dressing, spend Wednesday night in downtown Shreveport bar-hopping at six locations along Texas Street, each of them offering an array of cocktail specials, live music, and more. Tickets are $14. Click here to purchase tickets.
8. Experience a Great Raft beer dinner at Fat Calf Brasserie.
Indulge in a four-course beer dinner prepared by Fat Calf Brasserie and paired with beer from Great Raft Brewing. This event takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $65. Click here to purchase tickets.
9. Pick a drive-In movie to attend, The Grinch or Elf.
You can watch Elf, a live-action comedy starring Will Ferrell, at Red River Brewpub on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Click here to purchase tickets.
…or you can watch The Grinch (2018), an animated comedy starring Benedict Cumberbatch, at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30 per car. Click here to purchase tickets.
10. Reserve a Thanksgiving brunch at Sauvage.
Tired of the typical Thanksgiving meal? Sauvage, a Southern contemporary restaurant, has scheduled a brunch on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose from their brunch or regular menu items. Call 318-671-4964 to reserve your spot!
For a full list of events in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.SBFunGuide.com, or visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org for everything to see, eat, and experience in Shreveport-Bossier.