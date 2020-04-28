SHREVEPORT,, La - The Marine Corps now requires all recruits to be quarantined prior to boot camp training.
Staff Sergeant Nicholas Saunders, supervisor of the Marine Corps recruiting office on Mansfield Road, says there are two quarantine phases for each applicant. The first phase occurs while the applicant is awaiting to go to boot camp. And the second phase occurs when recruit arrives for training.
The quarantine lasts for 14-days at either of the following training locations: Parris Island, South Carolina or San Diego. California.
Captain Martin Harris, public affairs officer, says the accommodations are designed to maintain the proper social distance.
"Into a sort of 2-man efficiency type room. Similar to like an efficiency hotel room. Double room. And they'll be in that facility for 14-days prior to going to the iconic yellow footprints to start the journey to become a Marine."
Saunders says despite the pandemic, the Marine Corps is still dedicated to making combat-ready Marines.