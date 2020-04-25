SHREVEPORT, La. - 140 COVID-19 tests were completed at the David Raines Community Health Center Shreveport North/MLK location today. Those being tested stayed in their vehicles to receive nasal swab testing conducted by LSU Health Shreveport staff.
The Caddo Parish Commission recently voted to provide up to $175,000 to LSU Health Shreveport for the Clinic’s mobile unit to assist with operations and testing in rural and underserved areas of Caddo Parish. Expanded testing is North Louisiana will occur thanks to a $125,000 gift by Inferno Manufacturing Corporation led by Allen Organick, President.
Test processing will be provided by the Emerging Viral Threat (EVT) Lab at LSU Health Shreveport and results will be sent to each individuals’ physician who will then relay results.
Today’s testing site is the first of multiple mobile locations across the parish and Northwest Louisiana.
The testing schedule is as follows, with more dates to be added in the future:
- Mooretown (4331 Henry St., Shreveport, LA 71109)
- Tuesday, April 28, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- North Caddo (12763 Lay St., Gilliam, LA 71029)
- Friday, May 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Cedar Grove/Sunset Acres (7340 Wyngate Blvd., Shreveport, LA 71106)
- Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- MLK (1625 David Raines Road, Shreveport, LA 71107)
- Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
People wishing to be screened should call (318) 227-3354 as soon as possible. Individuals will be pre-screened by phone for COVID-19 related symptoms and registered for on-site drive thru testing if they meet testing criteria. There is no out-of-pocket costs for testing (insurance will be billed if applicable).
Individuals wishing to be screened will need a physician order either from their personal physician or from a physician assigned at David Raines which requires registration and a signed consent and testing waiver.