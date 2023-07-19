18% of Caddo Parish Schools teachers are not certified

SHREVEPORT, La.- According to Caddo Parish Schools 18 percent of its teachers are not certified, compared to Bossier Parish School District at one percent.
A temporary authorized teacher could have a practice license and be enrolled in a teaching program to become certified. They could also meet the requirements of a bachelor's degree, a minimum 2.2 GPA, passing the praxis tests or attempting to take it within the year of being temporarily authorized.
Jordan Thomas, Red River United Executive Vice President, says, "It's your credential and it's kind of like if you were going into a doctor's office, you know, you see those certificates and, and those degrees on the wall that's kind of comforting. It's kind of the same thing for teaching."
Caddo Parish schools has plenty of resources to make sure its temporary authorized teachers are prepared for the school year.
Leisa Woolfolk, Caddo Parish Chief Human Resources Officer says, "We have been working for those people to get fully certified online programs, and face to face workshops. They attend all of our professional development on curriculum through our academic department."
Lacking certifications does not mean a teacher wouldn't do well, but it could mean a lack of dedication.
"You've not invested that time in your studies and you're learning, and you know, going to college, and taking those courses that are required to get a teaching certificate, you really have to prove in your dedication," says Thomas.
Caddo Schools says it prefers certified teachers because it's an indicator of quality.
"Every child deserves our best. Every child deserves a quality education where they can compete in a global society," says Woolfolk.
One cause for concern is that temporary authorized teachers have no incentive to get certified because they're on the same pay schedule as certified teachers. Temporary authorized teachers only have a three-year limit to teach without being certified and then they have to get certified.