MANSFIELD, La. - Two DeSoto Parish schools will transition to virtual-only learning for several days after an increasing number of students began showing flu-like symptoms, according to Superintendent Clay Corley.
The closures include Mansfield Elementary and Mansfield Middle schools. No other schools in the parish are affected.
School leaders were seeing a spike in symptoms such as headache, stomach ache, sore throat and coughing. Having several students in a classroom experience the same symptoms meant all of the students had to be sent home to quarantine for 14 days.
"When you do that a couple of times a week, you have to ask, 'What's going on?'" Corley told KTBS.
Corley is trying to pull together specific numbers of students, but estimates at least 25 percent of the school population was either symptomatic or in a close contact situation requiring quarantine.
Identifying the potential trend and the decision to take a precautionary step came through the collaborative efforts of school administration, the school nurse and district staff, said Corley.
“While our confirmed number of COVID cases among students and staff at both schools remains extremely low, we believe it is in the best interest of our students to pause in-person learning until we have identified the illness associated with the symptoms we are seeing," Corley said.
Students will remain virtual-only today through Monday and should return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, free drive-thru COVID-19 and flu tests will be given to all Mansfield students, staff, parents and guardians from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. State health department personnel will conduct the tests. Results should be known by the weekend, Corley said.
“We encourage our families to take advantage of this opportunity,” Corley stated. “By participating in this testing opportunity, students and families can help us better determine how to address the issue moving forward. We are very appreciative of the cooperation, patience, and understanding of our families. While student learning is our number one responsibility, our number one priority remains the health and safety of our students, staff, and families.”