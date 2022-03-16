If you're looking for money-saving strategies beyond "don't spend as much," consider the following ideas to keep more cash in your accounts.
- Barter.
- Shop on Wednesdays.
- Make a list.
- Start a money-saving hobby.
- Direct all windfalls into a savings account.
- Try the $5 trick.
- Consider a classic coin-saving strategy.
- Embrace the envelope system.
- Find free events.
- Quit an expensive habit.
- Challenge yourself to reuse stuff.
- Buy clothes from thrift stores.
- Ask if an item will go on sale.
- Try a no-spend holiday.
- Audit your expenses. -
- Fix problems before they become problems. - After you've finished auditing your expenses, you might want to audit your home and car by looking out for possible problems.
Poking your nose around for potential spending problems later might be the last thing you want to do if money is tight.
- Turn your thermostat down. - According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you could save as much as 10% a year on your electric bill by turning your thermostat down 7 degrees to 10 degrees for eight hours a day from its normal setting.
- Reassess your subscriptions. - Aim to do this at least once a year. Do you have four or five streaming services and only use one regularly? Or maybe it's time to get in the habit of keeping one or two favorites and using a few others for a couple months out of the year when one of your favorite series airs.
- Volunteer – strategically. If you volunteer at a zoo, art museum or local theater, for example, you may be able to enjoy exhibits or plays and concerts for free. Yes, you're working, answering questions or showing people to their seats. But if it means you’re seeing a lot of something you’d rather not spend money to see, it may be worth it
- Create a free event. -Consider a neighborhood swap meet, or a swap meet with friends or family members. You could even do a potluck dinner or picnic.