SHREVEPORT, La. - The organizers of the Annual Mudbug Madness Festival held each Memorial Day weekend in Downtown Shreveport has announced the cancellation of the 2020 festival due to the Coronavirus.
Over its 36 years, Mudbug Madness has become one of the largest and most popular music, food and cultural festivals drawing thousands of locals and visitors to Shreveport’s Festival Plaza each year.
“We would like to thank everyone for their patience in allowing us the time to make this difficult decision,” said Festival Chair, Terri Mathews. “It was painstaking as our committee works hard each year to bring our attendees a quality event, and this year would have been no exception. However, we know it is the responsible course of action right now in order to keep everyone healthy and allow more time for the situation to stabilize.”
The 2021 Mudbug Madness Festival is scheduled for May 28-30. “We will be back!” Mathews said. “And with the music, food and fun that this festival is so known for!”