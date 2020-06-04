SHREVEPORT, La. - Enjoy the Shreveport-Bossier City destination with the 2020 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally: Overflight Edition on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 from your vehicle or your own backyard:
• Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m.
• Saturday, June 13 at 7 a.m.
• Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.
The Shreveport-Bossier Commission & Tourist Bureau will welcome visitors to the area, and local citizens will be able to view more than 10-12 balloons flying over the Shreveport-Bossier City skies Friday and Saturday.
In lieu of the annual Balloons over DeSoto event, spectators can potentially catch another wave of balloons in DeSoto Parish, which is a 45-minute drive south of Shreveport-Bossier. If weather permits, pilots will conduct an overflight at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 14.
"This is not an opportunity to cancel. This is an opportunity to look at things differently. So that's what we did, and we said, people love the balloons. Let's give them an opportunity to still see the balloons at their own safe place," said Stacey Brown, President of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau.
Good viewing areas of the overflight include downtown Shreveport, I-49 South, I-20 South, and Southern Loop.
Continue watching the Red River Balloon Rally Facebook page for updates on weather, and if it will have any effect on the overflight.