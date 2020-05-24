GILLIAM, La. - This year's Sunflower Trail & Festival has announced its cancellation.
The festival is a family-friendly event of arts, crafts, music, food and activities held annually in Gilliam, La by the Red River Crossroads Historical Association.
According to the Sunflower Trail & Festival Facebook page, the sunflowers have been planted and the trail will be open to the public while the sunflowers are blooming.
The Sunflower Trail will be releasing details on its photography contest and other local attractions to enjoy during a day in the country while visiting the Sunflower Trail.