SHREVEPORT, La. - The Downtown Shreveport Artwalk returned Friday, Nov. 4 featuring artists, exhibits, food/drink, and downtown development stops at multiple locations. 

artwalk 2022

With a spectacular lineup, Shreveport vendors gathered to sell custom paintings, jewelry, skincare and more. 

The stops included were located at:

  • The Noble Savage

  • The Korner Lounge featuring Bailey Harris/SeizeTheSubsea

  • Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center featuring Annamarie Fausto Cowart, Taylor Griffin, Hannah Kent, Felicite Ross, SweetsByDavenport, HannahHarmonyDesigns, Oh So Dope Photography, Wreathing Havoc La, Kimyummy's, LLC, Ammabammashammalamma, and Care By Micki. Resident Artists at the Andress: LionArt Creations, Andre Weatherly, Wet Paint Arts, Aline Donnelly, Charmel’s Creative Corner, RNL Authentics, Greetings Gallery, Clean Slate Botanicals/Ben’s Body Basics

artists at artwalk

A mural in progress as well as new construction that will bring apartments, restaurants and commercial business Downtown took place on Crockett St. 

