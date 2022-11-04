SHREVEPORT, La. - The Downtown Shreveport Artwalk returned Friday, Nov. 4 featuring artists, exhibits, food/drink, and downtown development stops at multiple locations.
With a spectacular lineup, Shreveport vendors gathered to sell custom paintings, jewelry, skincare and more.
The stops included were located at:
The Korner Lounge featuring Bailey Harris/SeizeTheSubsea
Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center featuring Annamarie Fausto Cowart, Taylor Griffin, Hannah Kent, Felicite Ross, SweetsByDavenport, HannahHarmonyDesigns, Oh So Dope Photography, Wreathing Havoc La, Kimyummy's, LLC, Ammabammashammalamma, and Care By Micki. Resident Artists at the Andress: LionArt Creations, Andre Weatherly, Wet Paint Arts, Aline Donnelly, Charmel’s Creative Corner, RNL Authentics, Greetings Gallery, Clean Slate Botanicals/Ben’s Body Basics
Shreve Towne Barber Ship featuring Tracey Prator, Caslin Marie and Tracy Coney. Also, honey from Hummer’s Honey!
Lee Hardware Gallery featuring Nicola Medley Ballard, Tobby Smith, Connie Helaire Eaton, Karen Yoder Day, Debbie Arbs Rickards.
Cotton St. Farms featuring Mars Sanders
The Agora Borealis featuring Jaime Cantrell, Hillary Fraizer, Erica Garcia, Lydia Craft, Blaine Banghart-Broussard. These artists are part of the ‘Relocating Hope’ Exhibit.
High Gravity Glassworks featuring Michelle Pennington
Big Sun Studios featuring Julie Miller
A mural in progress as well as new construction that will bring apartments, restaurants and commercial business Downtown took place on Crockett St.