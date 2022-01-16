SHREVEPORT, La. - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday to honor the late civil rights leader. Here are some events to celebrating MLK day in the ArkLaTex.
SHREVEPORT
Centenary MLK Service Day- Centenary College - 6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Observe a day of service at local non-profits in the area.
Martin Luther King Day of Service- Mary Spring AME Church - 4427 Linwood Ave., - 11:00 am
Church members will celebrate with a Free Food Giveaway lasting until the food is gone. Masks are required by all persons in the vehicle. Food will be loaded in the trunk or back of vehicle. For more info, contact Cynthia Holman at 318-564-9427.
2022 Krewe of Harambee Parade
Downtown Shreveport - 1:00 pm
A huge, family-friendly parade rolls through downtown Shreveport each year celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. It features marching bands, stilt-walkers, dozens of floats and more. Parade begins in downtown Shreveport at Milam Street and Texas Street and ends at Municipal Auditorium.
NATCHITOCHES
Prayer Breakfast- MLK Recreation Center - 9am
Guest Speaker: Pastor John Williams of Antioch Baptist Church #2, Pleasant Hill
March for Justice and Peace
Lineup at 10am - Ben Johnson Parking Lot
March begins at 11am
Presentations by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and NSU Lifted Voices Gospel Choir
Guest Speaker: Darrin Nixon, NSU NAACP President and NSU NPHC President
Unveiling of Mural- Observe a day of service in celebration of MLK Day. The very first full color, community-based mural in the City of Natchitoches will be unveiled. The day will consist of preparing the mural site for paint and cleaning up the area surrounding the Legacy Garden where the mural will be located.
MARSHALL
Marshall MLK Parade- The Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185 is gearing up for the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade, set for noon, Monday, Jan. 17 in downtown Marshall.
This year’s theme is “Living the Dream; Setting New Standards.” The parade will proceed its traditional route, beginning at the 1901 Harrison County Historical Courthouse at the downtown square and ending at the Marshall Convention Center. The celebration will then continue at George Washington Carver Community Center, 2302 Holland St.
NACOGDOCHES
MLK Day of Service- The annual event will take place Jan. 17, 2022. Interested participants can register online at sfasu.edu/OMA. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Baker Pattillo Student Center, followed by an introduction and address from a keynote speaker at 8:30 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom.
JEFFERSON, TEXAS
MLK Jefferson Parade- Jefferson’s parade and Martin Luther King banquet, sponsored by the Marion County Diversified Civic and Social Concerns Organization (MCDCSCO), will return. The banquet will be held 6 p.m. Monday at the Marion County Community Center, located at 501 N. Haywood St.
TEXARKANA, ARKANSAS