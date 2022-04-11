SHREVEPORT, La. - National Pet Day is here, and whether your family has dogs, cats, fish, hamsters or other animals, April 11 is the day to give your pets some extra attention.
Taking care of your pet buddy, who most probably loves you more than you do them, warms your heart like no other. They cheer you up, soothe the mind and give you a reason to get out of bed in the morning and enjoy the day with them.
The best part of National Pet Day is that there are no wrong ways to celebrate it. You may want to set up a fun photo shoot, serve up some irresistible pet treats, or get your little friend a new toy.
Send your pet photos to pics@ktbs.com or post them to our Facebook page!