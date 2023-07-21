NATCHITOCHES, La - The Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival will be held July 22, 2023. Over 200 musicians & craftspeople present Louisiana's folk traditions.
Held in air-conditioned Prather Coliseum, this event is dedicated to preserving folk culture.
It will feature 3 stages of music with Cajun, zydeco, blues, Celtic, and country music, free Cajun and zydeco dance lessons, and many traditional food vendors.
The Festival will also include a gumbo cook-off, blacksmithing, KidFest, over 70 crafts persons, a harmonica workshop taught by Ed Huey, and the Louisiana State Fiddle Championship from 1-4 PM.
Music headliners feature Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, the Jambalaya Cajun Band and the Cajun Stompers, Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue, Hugh Harris and the Drifting Cowboys, The Russell Welch Hot Quartet with special guest Aurora Nealand, traditional Native American songs and dances with the Rising Sun Youth Choctaw-Apache of Ebarb Dance Group, and blues by Jimmy “Duck” Holmes.
Wheelchair accessible. Children 12 and under admitted free!