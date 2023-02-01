SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Little Theatre and Academy is proud to announce audition dates for its 2023 Summer Musical, Anything Goes, the 2022 Revision.
Anything Goes will open for performances on July 21, 2023 and run for two consecutive weekends.
Auditions will take place March 12 at 2 p.m. with a dance audition. Vocal auditions will follow, once dance auditions are complete. Callbacks will take place March 19 at 7 p.m. Both auditions and callbacks will take place at SLT.
Those wishing to audition should prepare 16-32 bars of a Broadway song similar to the style of the show. Tap shoes are suggested for the dance audition, but not required. Sheet Music is required for vocal audition. All roles are open. Headshots and resumes are suggested. Those wishing to audition must be 15 years old or older.
Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin and his sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart. Anything Goes premiered on Broadway on November 21, 1934 at the Alvin Theatre, where it ran for 420 performances, becoming the fourth longest-running musical of the 1930s. A revised version of the show opened Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre on May 15, 1962, starring Eileen Rodgers as Reno Sweeney and Hal Linden as Billy Crocker.
This 2022 revision has twice as much dance music as the 1962 version and includes the hits "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," "Friendship," "It's De-Lovely" and the title song, along with "Easy to Love," “Goodbye, Little Dream, Goodbye” and "Buddie, Beware." (The 1962 version also includes "Heaven Hop," "Let's Step Out," "Let's Misbehave" and "Take Me Back to Manhattan.”
For more information on auditions, please contact the Shreveport Little Theatre Box Office at 318-424-4439.