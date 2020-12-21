NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar. - In November, a man in North Little Rock received a racist letter asking him to remove the Christmas decorations from his yard.
The recipient of the letter, Chris Kennedy, read the note aloud on Facebook Live:
"Please remove your n*gro Santa Claus yard decoration, you should try not to deceive children into believing that I am a n*gro. I am a Caucasian (white man to you), and have been for the past 600 years. You're being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty. Besides that, you're making yourself the laughingstock of the neighborhood. Obviously, your values are not that of the Lakewood area and maybe you should move to a neighborhood out east with the rest of your racist kind. Yours truly, Santa Claus."
After hearing about the letter on Facebook, Kennedy's neighbors began to put up their own Black Santa's, as a way to show support for him.
Kennedy's story got picked up by national news outlets. People from across the nation wanted to send money to Kennedy, allowing him to expand his front yard display.
"I definitely did not want money out of any of this, honestly, didn't even really want any of the attention and just wanted my friends to know what had happened," Kennedy said. "I figured as long as people were going to, I guess, you know, I thought if people are going to try to send me money, let's redirect it somewhere that can definitely use it."
Kennedy asked everyone who wanted to donate to his front yard display, to instead donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities- a place where families with critically ill children can stay for free while the kids receive treatment.
So far, over $22,000 has been raised- enough to cover 263 nights worth of stays.
Kennedy says he has not heard from the person who initially sent the letter, but if he does, he says he will accept his apology.
"All you can do is pray for them and hope that the god breaks their heart and and heals them and makes them realize that you know, that kind of thing is not even necessary," Kennedy said.
The Ronald McDonald House currently has a 50,000 dollar donation match with the Arkansas Farm Bureau going on, and has 15 thousand dollars left to raise.
