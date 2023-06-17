SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2nd annual North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition Parade was held on Saturday morning and lasted until noon.
The parade started at Veteran's Park and went down to Festival Plaza/Riverview Convention Center.
Fred Moss IV was the Grand Marshal for 2023. The parade was held following the Let the Good Times Roll festival also in honor of Juneteenth.
"This year we did partner with the let the good times roll festival to have their healthcare incorporated into our Shreveport Farmers Market so they have their healthcare vendors or healthcare vendors here...we have incorporated that with our market just for everybody to have a great experience for the Juneteenth weekend," said Emerie Holtzclaw, market manager of the Shreveport Farmers Market.