SHREVEPORT, La. - A judge temporarily blocked the LHSAA from moving forward with its plan for a select non-select system. That puts the format for this year's high school football play-offs in doubt.
Captain Shreve, Huntington and Northwood High School's could go back to non-select if the judge decides to side with the nine schools suing the LHSAA for last year's format.
Austin Brown, Northwood football head coach said, "The problem is when they moved us and Huntington into division one select, we've got 500 boys in the school playing against an all-boys school with 1200, 900 kids."
After sharing a district title in the regular season, Northwood had to play in the division four select bracket, one of the largest classifications in the state, where they fell to the eventual state runner up Brother Martin High School.
Brown said, "In 2021 we lost with no time left to the eventual state champions. We were returning most of that team last year. We liked our chances in 4A and then got moved to division one. And we gave it everything we had, you know, but there's always a what if factor to it."
The Falcons aren't afraid to play any team but when they do play, they want to be on a level playing field. The Huntington Raiders feel the same way.
Stephen Dennis, Huntington football head coach said "We're a 4A high school. So, we would like the opportunity to, you know, compete in the 4A realm in all areas."
For Captain Shreve's football program, the competition is tough in both 5A classifications.
Adam Kirby, Captain Shreve football head coach said, "You're going to have Destrehan and West Monroe, Zachary and programs like that in non-select and then in select you're going to have Brother Martin and Edna Karr and Warren Easton Charter School, and St. Augustine and John Curtis so I mean, it's going to be tough either way for us. It doesn't affect us much."
There is a play-off format that would make coaches happy.
Brown says, "If you're going to bring everybody back, I think like Texas, having a 6a then probably split with 6A1 and 6A2. You know, if the number of state championships is your issue, then let's go to 7A. It's less than what we're doing now."
Kirby says, "Your public schools are playing in public schools, your private schools, your magnet schools are playing each other. I just think the split is so healthy for everybody because it gives everybody a chance to be on a level playing field."
Previously, all private schools, full magnet schools, lab schools and some charter schools were labeled "select," but the LHSAA recently updated that definition to include all schools with magnet components, all charter schools, and schools located in open-enrollment parishes.