BOSSIER CITY, La. - KTBS's 3 Minute Smile winner for this week ran for everything he wanted.
Jerome Williams, 8, of Shreveport took his run through the aisles at Walmart on Airline Dr. in Bossier City, and grabbed the main toys he had his eye on.
He racked up $1,123.85 worth of toys, and this week's sponsor, Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery, proudly swiped that credit card for Williams' new gifts.
We still have two more 3 Minute Smile runs after this week.
If your child is between 7 and 11, you can sign them up at ktbs.com/3minutesmile.