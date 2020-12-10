BOSSIER CITY, La. - Another 3 Minute Smile winner makes his way down the aisles.
This week's winner 9-year old Latrell Ball of Bossier City put on his running shoes to grab all of the free toys he could put his hands on.
After the clerk at Walmart in Bossier City hit the total button, we learned that Latrell picked up $969.15 worth of toys.
KTBS 3 News would like to give a big thanks to this week's sponsor, Johnny's Pizza House.
