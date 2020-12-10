BOSSIER CITY, La. - Another 3 Minute Smile winner makes his way down the aisles. 

This week's winner 9-year old Latrell Ball of Bossier City put on his running shoes to grab all of the free toys he could put his hands on. 

RELATED CONTENT: KTBS 3 rolls out the welcome mat for latest 3 Minute Smile winner

After the clerk at Walmart in Bossier City hit the total button, we learned that Latrell picked up $969.15 worth of toys.

KTBS 3 News would like to give a big thanks to this week's sponsor, Johnny's Pizza House. 

There is still one more chance for your child to run down the toy aisle, grabbing everything they can in 3 minutes. Sign them up by clicking HERE

