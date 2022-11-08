SHREVEPORT, La. - The next two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10.
Kenzlee Johnson, 9, of Shreveport will run thanks to DMR Mechanical.
Brody Miller, 8, of Shreveport will run courtesy of Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery.
Kenzlee and Brody will each get three minutes to dash through the toy aisles of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City and grab as many toys as they can.
Remember, it's not too late to register your kids for one of the next four runs. Just visit ktbs.com/3minutesmile.
The KTBS 3 Minute Smile is part of the Spirit of Christmas campaign.