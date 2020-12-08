SHREVEPORT, La - The fourth 3 Minute Smile winner was selected. He is 9-year old Latrell Ball of Bossier City. He got a behind the scenes look at KTBS operations.
While at the station, he was asked what he wants to get on his run Thursday. He said, "I want a drone, smart watch, a Nerf gun, Power Rangers. Did I say drone?"
This week's run is thanks to Johnny's Pizza House.
There is still one more chance for your child to run down the toy aisle, grabbing everything they can in 3 minutes. Sign them up by clicking HERE.
The fifth and final drawing will be on Monday.