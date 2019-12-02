SHREVEPORT, La. - The Spirit of Christmas continues across the ArkLaTex. Monday morning, the fourth of five KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners was chosen.
Grace’Lynn Scheidt was selected randomly by KTBS 3's computer system and announced by Meteorologist Neil Shaw.
Grace’Lynn is 8 years old and attends Sun City Elementary.
KTBS 3 Anchor Brenda Teele and Sports Director Alex Anderson gave Grace’Lynn Scheidt a call to break the good news.
On Thursday, Grace’Lynn will go for the big run at Sci-Port Discovery Center, collecting great prizes along a challenging obstacle course.
Congratulations, Grace’Lynn! Thanks to Little Works in Progress for sponsoring this week's run.
Be sure and click here to get your child registered for the final run on Dec. 12.