SHREVEPORT, La. - We're making Christmas wishes come true, one 3 Minute Smile at a time.
This year, five lucky kids are getting a chance to run down the toy aisles at Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City, grabbing all the toys they can.
This week's winner is T.J. Gwin, 10, of Shreveport. T.J. Is a 5th grader at Calvary and wants to be a professional baseball player when he grows up. He’s hoping to get his hands on a hover board and a new bike during his run. He stopped by KTBS with his family for a tour Tuesday afternoon.
This week's run is made possible by the folks at Aire Serv.
Don't forget to join us Thursday evening when Alex Anderson and Bill Lunn join the new winner for his big run.
We're taking a break next week for Thanksgiving, but there are still three more runs, so sign your child up now for a chance to win at ktbs.com.