SHREVEPORT, La. - The final two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 17.
Dakeenlyn Delaney, 11, of Carthage, Texas will run thanks to Johnny's Pizza House. Dakeenlyn attends Carthage Intermediate Center.
Justice Wilk, 8, of Doyline, Louisiana will run courtesy of Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes. Justice attends Doyline Elementary School.
Dakeenlyn and Justice will each get three minutes to dash through the toy aisles of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City and grab as many toys as they can.
The KTBS 3 Minute Smile is part of the Spirit of Christmas campaign.