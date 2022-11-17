BOSSIER CITY, La. - Justice Wilk, 8, had quite a blast as she made a victory run through Walmart on Airline Drive this Thursday as our last KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner for the 2022 holiday season.
Justice is a 2nd grader at Doyline Elementary in Doyline, Louisiana.
After a warm-up with KTBS 3's Alex Anderson and Bill Lunn, Justice was able to bring in $1,031.30 in merchandise in just three minutes.
Congratulations to Justice, and a big thank you to Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes for their generous sponsorship.
Another warm thank you goes out to Dr. James "Jim” Ciaravella Jr. for matching the price of Justice's merchandise to donate towards the Volunteers for Youth Justice team that showed up to give Justice support for her run.
We would also like to thank everyone who signed up and participated in the 3 Minute Smile event this year!
The KTBS 3 Minute Smile is part of the Spirit of Christmas campaign.